Menzgold completes validation process, assures payments

Menzgold, the now-defunct gold trading company, has recently declared the successful completion of its transaction validation process and has assured its customers that payments will be made to them soon.

In an official statement dated July 29, Menzgold’s management announced that they have effectively concluded the exercise of collecting and vetting supporting documents for the gold trading transactions claims.

“We are pleased to announce that the validation process has been successfully completed,” stated Menzgold in the released statement.

According to the company, traders will soon have the opportunity to digitally verify the status of their validated transactions and view the specific date when payments will be made.

“Menzgold promises that within a few days, traders will be able to digitally access information about their validated transaction status and receive an exact individually scheduled binding payment date.”