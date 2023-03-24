Menzgold saga: NAM1 makes 33rd appearance in court

Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of defunct gold-trading firm Menzgold Ghana Limited, on Thursday, 23 March 2023, appeared before the court again.

The CEO popularly known as NAM1 made his 33rd appearance in three years and eight months.

The court has since adjourned to Tuesday, 25 April 2023.

NAM1 was earlier slapped with 13 charges in 2019 but later September of the same year, some 48 additional charges were added.

Two months prior, he had been facing charges of defrauding by false pretence and two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without a licence contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

His Brew Marketing Consult and Menzgold Ghana Limited were also slapped with charges of defrauding by false pretence contrary to sections 20 (1) and 13 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

NAM1 arrived in Accra via an Emirates Airlines flight in July 2019 but was immediately arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

He was interrogated in connection with fraud allegations levelled against him.

The young Ghanaian businessman had been in the custody of Dubai authorities since December 2018.

He was arrested during his sojourn to the Emirates to collect some hefty amount owed his company by a businessman there.

NAM1 who is being sought after by both his thousands of aggrieved clients whose investments have been locked up with the company since August 2018; as well as the government of Ghana, won two court cases against his rival businessman while in Dubai.

An Interpol red alert was on NAM1’s head for several months during his detention in Dubai.

The Supreme Court of Dubai upheld a victory of the businessman in a lower court which ordered his Emirati business rival to pay the Ghanaian some $39 million and compensation.