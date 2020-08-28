The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has encouraged the Mepe community in the North Tongu District to undertake self-help projects to benefit the district and its people.

Mr Daniel Glikpo, North Tongu District Director, NCCE said there was the need for the people to harness resources available to them for developmental projects to enable them address their basic needs on their own without having to always wait for external support.

The District Director who made the call while addressing residents at a social auditing engagement said it was high time the people of Mepe community took up the challenge to help develop the community with little reliance on external support.

Mr Glikpo explained the concept of social auditing by saying that it was about “going into one’s self as an individual and looking at your strengths and deciding to assist in any small way to the development of your community.”

The engagement organised by the NCCE with funding support from the European Union educated community members on the need to be self-reliant and use the various means available to them to gather resources for any projects they would like to undertake.

The day saw the community select some projects which included; a befitting market for Mepe and a proper planning of the town through enhancing the drainage systems and then set up a 13-member committee to see to the planning and implementation of the projects.

The committee was inaugurated and charged with the responsibility to consult with all relevant stakeholders in order for the completion of the projects in the shortest possible time.

Present at the engagement included; chiefs, the Assembly member for the area, staff of the District Environmental Health Department and the District Police Commander.