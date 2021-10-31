Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia Has Finished

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia finished in the Museum of Moscow. 70+ designers presented their new collections in Moscow and other Russian cities – St. Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, and Sochi. Moreover, the united MBFW Russia schedule included video presentations of designers from many countries – UK, Germany, Brazil, Israel, India, Bolivia, and Nigeria. On October 25, brand BICHOLLA demonstrated its collection in the Petrovsky Palace in Moscow.

The shows and presentations were live streamed at 110 websites both in Russia and abroad and in VK. Records of shows and presentations delivered at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia are available in MBFW Russia official group in VK, the major social network of Russia and the CIS.

In Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia’s official TikTok account (@mbfwrussia) in the framework of seasonal TikTok Reality show the special project #ФэшнВикХауз (in Eng. #FashionWeekHouse) was launched.

MERCEDES-BENZ FASHION WEEK RUSSIA COLLECTED UNWANTED CLOTHING

The main agenda of this season of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia was sustainable development. In collaboration with Vtoroe Dykhanie Fund, sustainable brands VINA and RigRaiser created new collections based on the garments donated by visitors of the Fashion Week in April 2021 and presented them in October 2021 with support by EcoLine.

Together with Vtoroe Dykhanie Fund and EcoLine, Russian Fashion Council collected the unnecessaries at an infopost arranged in the yard of the Museum of Moscow. The clothes collected will be used for new collections by upcycle designers in the next season of MBFW Russia.

This season, volunteers and employees of MBFW Russia organizing committee wore upcycled uniform, and the visitors were gifted with bags made of upcycled banners from the previous MBFW Russia season. Moreover, together with EcoLine Russian Fashion Council installed separate waste collection bins, and their content was taken out to the Vostok, the largest in Europe sorting facility, on a daily basis from where it was given to the recycling.

Specially for MBFW Russia, sustainable experts prepared a series of articles on eco-friendly wardrobe essentials. These materials will be available at Russian Fashion Council’s website this week. The advice was offered by Anastasia Chizhevskaya, Alena Antipenkova, and Valeria Gromova from the Business Eco-Education Bureau Sustainable.ru; Boris Lorer, blogger, founder and speaker for Sortirovochnaya YouTube blog; Olga Johnston-Antonova, fashion historian, eco-sustainable fashion and design teacher, consultant on fashion business ecologization and sustainable goals implementation in fashion.

FASHION WEEK ON TIKTOK: #ФЭШНВИКХАУЗ (IN ENG. #FASHIONWEEKHOUSE) AND REALITY SHOW

Live streams of the 3rd edition of the reality show on MBFW Russia’s official TikTok account (@mbfwrussia) involved 43 speakers in 5 days. Bloggers, stylists, journalists, designers and experts spoke about trends and shared their advice on style.

For the first time ever, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in collaboration with TikTok, the top app for short video making and watching, launched #ФэшнВикХауз (in Eng. #FashionWeekHouse) as a part of the seasonal MBFW Russia reality show on TikTok. Throughout the Fashion Week, MBFW Russia’s official account (@mbfwrussia) brought together 5 talented TikTok creators – Alex in style (@alexinstyle) – fashion influencer who promotes minimalism basics; Lana Nisnevich (@nisnevich) – fashion critic, blogger, ex Fashion Editor for Cosmopolitan, nominated by Glamour as Influencer 2021; Astemir (@astemir.me), fashion blogger and stylist; Jenia Stelmah (@jeniastelmah), model and beauty blogger; and Nastya Yanb (@nastya.yanb), creator, blogger and fashion influencer.

The reality show was watched by 1,5 mln unique users.

SPECIAL PROJECTS

In collaboration with the music streaming Yandex.Music service, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia designers compiled a playlist with tracks that inspired them for creation of brand-new looks. Please, follow the link for the playlist.

Together with LitRes, the major book service in Russia and CIS, MBFW Russia have prepared a topical selection of books about responsible consumption, sustainability in fashion and ecological issues in this sector.

DESIGNERS AT MBFW RUSSIA

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia hosted the shows by: ROGOV, FOS x MBFW Berlin, Yana Besfamilnaya, NASTYA NEKRASOVA, Brazil Immersive Fashion Week (BRIFW) presents LUCAS LEÃO, SERGEY SYSOEV, N.LEGENDA, NASTYA POLUNINA, RigRaiser, VINA, MARFAFEDOROVA, kreamonz, KISSELENKO, GURVICH, Ansel, SARDINIA ON STAGE (DAVIDE SIMULA, EMMA IBBA, GIUSY MURA, MARCO MARONGIU, MARIA TERESA CARLETTI, MARITA BALAZS, PAOLA SALIS, and SONIA FLAUTO) and others.

14 designers received grant support from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia and Fashion Fund. The Expert Board decided the winners, who presented their collections too: Jenesaq, BLCV, ABZAEVA, INNOMINATE, Sasha Gapanovich, SaiJamin, ZA_ZA, Maison Kaleidoscope, SEYANA, K/TITOVA, AL KAFTAN, Agatha Ænter, BARBINO, and Gerda Irene. The grants from Fashion Fund enabled the talented designers to bring their shows to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia without an entrance fee.

Moreover, the Fashion Week was also participated by the designers from other countries, namely – Kyle Ho, CHRISTOPH RITTER STUDIO (all of them from UK), Juan De La Paz (Bolivia), CUTE-SAINT (Nigeria), VALENTINS (Israel), and others.

PUBLIC TALKS

The special public talk program at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia was participated by Igor Chapurin, designer; Anna Rudakova – businesswoman, founder of the Woman Who Matters Forum and the Award, WE Diversity&Sustainability; Sergey Sysoev, designer; Eva Sviridova, founder of sxema 3D studio; Anna Lekontseva, designer and founder of RigRaiser brand; and Yuri Omelchenko, founder of ARTpatrol Telegram channel about contemporary art.