Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia Will Take Place In Covid-Free Format

Shows of the new 43rd season of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia are scheduled on October 19 through 23 at the Museum of Moscow in COVID-free format. Organizers of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia remember about the uneasy epidemiological situation in the Russian capital and are going to take all the necessary precautions to prevent coronavirus spreading.

“COVID-free is a format that ensures safety of both participants and visitors as well as promotes responsible attitude in the fashion community. This is also just another take on the sustainability development and clean future subjects that need each of us to take part and be involved in. For the third time in a row, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia is arranged phygitally. As soon as the pandemic burst out, we’ve developed sanitary regulations and strictly follow it at our events. We update the list of proceedings before every event, and the Fashion Week backstage has been COVID-free since the fall of 2020,” – says Alexander Shumsky, President of Russian Fashion Council and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia.

To attend MBFW Russia and designer shows, visitors will need a valid QR code that is issued to the following groups:

– those who have completed a vaccination course with two components of a two-phase vaccine or one component of a mono-phase vaccine registered in Russia;

– those who have had COVID-19 not earlier than 6 months (180 days) according to the official register;

– those who have a negative PCR test result, which is valid for 72 hours after its issue. Tests have to be made in Moscow-based labs that submit test results to the United Medical Information and Analytical System of Moscow – EMIAS.

QR codes can be obtained at Gosuslugi platform, as well as in the apps Gosuslugi and Gosuslugi STOP Coronavirus. Moscow citizens can also obtain their QR codes at immune.mos.ru.

At the entrance to the site, event organizers may ask to show a QR code and an identity document (passport / driver’s license / birth certificate / military ID). Sanitary protocol MBFW Russia will include temperature measurement at the entrances, mask mode, use of sanitizers, regular sanitation of public areas, etc.

This time, once again Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia will go phygital. New collections will be presented by 50+ designers from Russia and abroad. The agenda will comprise both offline events and livestreamed shows by fashion designers. Moreover, the participants will showcase their new collections in social networks, as well as at media websites, showrooms, and concept stores. Live streams will be available for journalists, buyers, influencers, and viewers worldwide.

Title Partner of the Fashion Week is Mercedes-Benz.

Partner of the Fashion Week is the Museum of Moscow.

The Museum of Moscow was founded in 1896. The museum is located in the Provision Warehouses, an architectural monument of federal significance. There are about 800 thousand items in the museum’s collection, including a large collection of archaeological artifacts. The Museum of Moscow