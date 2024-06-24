Merck Foundation Honors Namibian Journalists for Advocating Social and Health Issues

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has announced the winners of the Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2023 in Namibia.

The awards ceremony, held via videoconference, celebrated journalists who have made significant contributions to breaking infertility stigma, promoting girl education, and raising awareness about diabetes and hypertension in Africa.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the “More Than a Mother” campaign, personally acknowledged and commended the winners. The awards are part of Merck Foundation’s ongoing efforts to leverage media advocacy to address critical social and health issues across Africa.

“We are thrilled to recognize the exceptional work of journalists from Namibia and across Africa who have championed important social and health causes in their communities,” stated Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej. “Through initiatives like the ‘More Than a Mother’ and ‘Diabetes & Hypertension’ Awards, we aim to empower media professionals to amplify their voices and drive meaningful change.”

The winners from Namibia for the “More Than a Mother” Media Recognition Awards 2023 include Charlotte Nambadja from Desert Radio in the Radio category (First Position) and Sonja Smith from The Namibian in the Print category (Third Position). In the “Diabetes & Hypertension” Media Recognition Awards 2023, Maria Kandjungu from Unwrap and Rosalia Hipondoka from DBS Blogposts were recognized in the Online category, securing the First and Third Positions respectively.

Merck Foundation also announced plans for the 2024 edition of the awards, inviting journalists from Southern, West, East, and French and Portuguese-speaking African countries to submit entries focusing on issues such as infertility stigma, girl education, and health awareness.

In addition to recognition, the winners will receive a one-year access to Merck Foundation’s online educational training program ‘MasterClass’, aimed at enhancing their professional skills and journalistic capabilities.

For more details on the Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2024 and submission guidelines, journalists are encouraged to visit Merck Foundation’s official website. Entries for the “More Than a Mother” Awards are due by September 30, 2024, while submissions for the “Diabetes & Hypertension” Awards can be made until October 30, 2024, via submit@merck-foundation.com.

The initiative underscores Merck Foundation’s commitment to advancing social and health advocacy through media engagement, fostering a more informed and empowered society across Africa and beyond.