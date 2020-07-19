Mercy Amokor Tagoe aka Sabato plays for Pearpia Ladies f/c in Wa, in the Upper West region.

Sabato plays at the right full back position 2 and she loves to overlap to support the midfield and attack.

Her favorite player is Naajah Sackey, and her hobbies are games, traveling, cooking and dancing

Her best car is Benz, and the musician she admires most is Stonebwoy.

The amazing star in the making played for the Army ladies and Fire Service Ladies before moving to the north.

She attended Inssaniya Senior High School, and decided to become a sports person because she knows how to play football very well.

Her parents are John Nii Armah Tagoe and Daina Adei Kotei, who have given her full blessing to kick the global leather to the highest level.

Her favorite TV show is sports: GTV sports+ talk show and Fire for Fire on radio and TV.

Quizzed on the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Package to female footballers, she said “To my view is the YEA Package is very good but I don’t think it will help us to an end so i wish it should continue till till”.

On the effects of Covid-19, she said “Well it has really turned everything down in terms of football because it broke our league and it brought a whole lot of issues around which are very bad and even our traveling to play outside is even closed” she expressed

On the future of female football, she said “The future of of female football in Ghana and Africa is good and will be bright if only our leaders can do things right and go in for good sponsorship” she expressed.

Her ambition is to be become a great player life, have enough money to help the orphans and venerable people.

