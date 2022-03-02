Mercy Ships Receives Generous Gift From Fund Established by Michael and Susan Dell

The Dells’ fund will match donations up to $18 million to fund Mercy Ships future

GARDEN VALLEY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Michael and Susan Dell have committed an $18 million match through a charitable fund at Vanguard Charitable to help secure funding for this next season of Mercy Ships transformable work.





This is an important year for Mercy Ships, an international non-profit organization that uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services to the developing world, as they recently launched a new hospital ship, the Global Mercy®. Serving alongside the Africa Mercy®, the new ship will help Mercy Ships more than double its impact in providing free medical care for some of the world’s poorest people in Africa.

The most current data shows that 93% of people living in the “bottom billion” — in reference to the one billion people who live in low- and middle-income economies in terms of healthcare outcomes — reside in sub-Saharan Africa. This means those suffering from painful, isolating, and often preventable diseases are unable to find the healing they so desperately need.

“We are deeply grateful for this generous gift and commitment from Michael and Susan Dell in support of Mercy Ships mission to deliver hope and healing in sub-Saharan Africa. We place a high value on such partnerships and are humbled and thankful for their support of our organization,” said Don Stephens, Founder of Mercy Ships.

This March, partners from around the world will be gathering in the Netherlands for a Founder’s Weekend with Mercy Ships founders Don and Deyon Stephens. During their time together, guests will tour the Global Mercy and be invited to invest in the $18 Million match to help fund the operating expenses and life-transforming work on board Mercy Ships for the next 50 years.

“The important work of Mercy Ships brings both lifesaving healthcare and deep compassion to communities across Africa. Michael and I are honored to be part of the next chapter of Mercy Ships, which will bring more opportunities for healing to those who need it most,” Susan Dell, co-founder and board chair of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, said.

With the debut of the Global Mercy, more volunteers will be needed. Currently, the Africa Mercy draws volunteers from over 60 nations – surgeons, nurses, dentists, healthcare trainers, chefs, teachers, seafarers, as well as many more professions. Information on financial support or volunteering can be found at www.mercyships.org.

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building, and sustainable development to those with little access in the developing world. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 55 developing countries, providing services valued at more than $1.7 billion and directly benefitting more than 2.8 million people. Our ships are crewed by volunteers from over 60 nations, with an average of over 1200 volunteers each year. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills. With 16 national offices and an Africa Bureau, Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations. For more information go to www.mercyships.org.

