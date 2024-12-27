Merdarlock’s Boxing Day Initiative Brings Hope to Hundreds in Nima and Kwame Nkrumah Circle

Ghanaian philanthropist and entrepreneur, Merdarlock has supported hundreds of individuals living on the streets of Nima, Kwame Nkrumah Circle and its environ and extending financial assistance to struggling families.

The initiative, which took place on the boxing day, December 26, 2024, brought smiles to the faces of many who have been hit hard by economic challenges. Merdarlock , known for his generosity and passion for humanitarian work, personally led the outreach team as they distributed hot meals, essential supplies, and envelopes containing monetary gifts to families in need.

Merdarlock’smotivation for this initiative stems from a deep sense of duty to give back to the community. “I always feel a sense of duty to help others in need,” he stated.

The philanthropist expressed his desire to bring smiles to those who often feel forgotten, particularly the homeless and those struggling to make ends meet. “The streets feel empty and forgotten, so we have to hit the street and bring joy to those who can’t walk or have lost hope,” he added.

The outreach event saw long queues of men, women, and children patiently waiting to receive their meals. The atmosphere was filled with gratitude as volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure no one was left out.

Beneficiaries lauded Merdarlock efforts, describing him as an inspiration and a beacon of hope.

M-lock Feed the Street is set to become an annual event, with plans to continue this charitable work every December 26. Additionally, Merdarlock announced that there will be feeding programs every six months specifically for widows and widowers, reinforcing his commitment to supporting those in vulnerable situations.