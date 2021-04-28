German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) speaks at the Chancellery during a press conference after an online meeting with state premiers to discuss how to proceed with the Astrazeneca vaccine. Merkel justified the new age restrictions for Astrazeneca's drug in light of the trust in Corona vaccines Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP POOL/dpa
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged China to engage in dialogue on mutual approval of vaccines to counter the coronavirus pandemic during online talks with Premier Li Keqiang

“We can only contain this pandemic jointly,” Merkel said in Berlin as the online conference began. “China and Germany can play a significant role here.”

She called for open discussions on vaccine production and bilateral approval where possible “at least with the World Health Organization so as to win the battle against the virus.”

