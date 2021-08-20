Merkel Calls on Global Community to Prevent Resurgence of Terrorism in Afghanistan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on the global community on Friday to fight against the resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan.

“As for Afghanistan, I would like to remind you of the starting point, the September 11 attacks on the US territory. This led to the beginning of the fight against terrorism, which was followed by operation of NATO missions. The situation with terrorism in Afghanistan has improved compared to that time. But the international community must fight against the resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan,” Merkel said at a press conference following negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Merkel told Putin that Berlin currently prioritizes providing assistance to Afghans who cooperated with Germany during the NATO operation, including through evacuating them and sheltering them in Germany.

“I asked the Russian side to mention UN humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan in its negotiations with the Taliban [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia] in order to enable this assistance. People who helped us, the Bundeswehr and the federal police should have a possibility to leave Afghanistan,” Merkel concluded.