Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel praised the cooperation of the leading economic powers in the fight against global crises at the end of the G20 summit.

The final declaration breathes “the spirit of multilateral cooperation,” which was very important in these times, Merkel said in Berlin.

The coronavirus pandemic was a global challenge that could only be responded to by all actors, she said. The G20 countries had contributed to multilateralism and the global fight against challenges playing a major role.