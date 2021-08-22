Merkel seeks to defuse Ukraine and Russia issues during Kiev visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel lobbied for a new multinational summit on peace in Ukraine during a visit to Kiev on Sunday.

“This would bring progress, in my opinion,” she said, during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Such a summit would also include representatives from Russia, which is widely seen as lending support to separatist rebels in Ukraine’s east – a charge it denies – and which also annexed the Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. France, which has played an arbitrator role along with Germany, would also be invited.

Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, not far from the Russian border, since 2014. According to UN estimates, more than 13,000 people have been killed in a conflict that has never entirely quieted down.

For his part, Zelensky demanded more pressure on Russia to force a peace. He also thanked Merkel for her support.

“We are very thankful to the Germans for their tough position and for their support of our sovereignty,” he said, as he demanded that the groups opposing Ukrainian rule of the region stick to agreements hammered out in a 2019 summit.

A planned summit in 2020 never happened, but Merkel said both she and Zelensky were ready for a new one now.

She also praised Ukraine for its reform efforts.

The meeting comes two days after Merkel discussed the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The second key area of discussion also touched on a dispute with Russia: the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Russia backs the pipeline as a way to get fuel to Western Europe without using Ukraine as a transit country. Germany has come under US pressure for allowing the pipeline: Washington argues that it binds Europe’s economy too closely to Russia’s and could be used as a way to harm Ukraine, which relies heavily on the income it draws from the pipeline transit fees.

Merkel and Zelensky warned Russia on Sunday against using the pipeline as a “political weapon.” During a Friday meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president only told Merkel that an extension of a transit deal with Ukraine would depend on market circumstances. The current contract runs through 2024.

There will be sanctions against Russia “if the pipeline is used as a weapon,” said Merkel, who only avoided US sanctions for the pipeline by promising to make sure Ukraine would not be disadvantaged.

Zelensky is also due to meet US President Joe Biden at the end of the month, with the pipeline expected to be a key topic.

“I think it’s a dangerous weapon, not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe,” said Zelensky.

But Merkel said there might be other uses for the pipeline, such as transporting hydrogen. But Zelensky noted that would involve an extended transition period.

Ukraine remains a key transit country for Russian gas, though its importance has ebbed in recent years, due to the already existed Nord Stream 1 pipeline, as well as Russian projects to ship gas via Belarus and the Black Sea.

Transit fees for Ukraine have shrunk from about 2 billion euros (2.4 billion dollars) to about 1.7 billion euros in 2020 and are expected to decline to just more than 1 billion euros this year.

Ahead of Merkel’s visit, Ukraine received 1.5 million doses of Astrazeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine from Germany.

German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen handed over the doses, worth around 6 million euros (7.2 million dollars), to Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko on Saturday, the representation in Kiev said.

According to the embassy’s statement, Merkel had promised Zelensky immediate aid to combat the pandemic as Ukraine is in urgent need of help from abroad.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Germany has given Ukraine respirators, masks and medical equipment worth 76 million euros, among other things, the statement said.

According to official figures, only a bit more than 3 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated so far. This corresponds to about 9 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.

The Ministry of Health has repeatedly appealed to people to get vaccinated, but, according to surveys, about 50 per cent of Ukrainians do not want to be vaccinated.