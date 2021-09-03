Merkel surveys ‘incredible damage’ wrought by flooding in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the Ahr Valley on Friday, roughly six weeks after the region in western Germany was hit by severe floods.

“We will not forget you, that will also be taken over by the next federal government,” said Merkel at a press conference during the visit, which came a little over three weeks before general elections are due to be held.

Merkel said that “a lot has been done” in terms of clearing up in the wake of the floods, but that it would take years to “repair this incredible damage.”

The press conference was held after Merkel visited the Altenahr community with Rhineland-Palatinate premier Malu Dreyer.

It was Merkel’s second visit to the disaster area.

On her first visit to the Ahr valley, which took place in July, shortly after the flooding there left 133 people dead, Merkel promised significant financial support for the region.