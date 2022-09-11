Merqury Quaye adjudged Ultimate Entertainer of the year by Universal Meritorious Honors (UMHonors)

The Universal Meritorious Awards have honoured Merqury Quaye with ‘Ultimate Entertainer Of The Year’ in a live radio ceremony hosted by 𝑫𝑱 Ohemaa Woyeje on the 8th September 2022.

The top radio show host, MC, TV host and music producer was awarded for his excellence on the African entertainment scene.

According to organisers of the award, aside empowering and inspiring Disc Jockeys through the creation and execution of the Ghana DJ Awards which is in its 10th year, the revered DJ and exceptional Hypeman has provided impeccable entertainment to audiences across the African continent.

A statement from organisers of the scheme also emphasised that Merqury, widely referred to as the finest Hypeman, has over the past year been at the helm of the advertising campaign of the year, Guinness Black Shines Brightest, as the official MC of the Bright House tour across the country.

As host of the biggest late night show on Ghana TV currently, Hot Picks Show have n Joy Prime TV, Merqury has carved an impeccable niche which affords TV viewers across Africa, the opportunity to participate in a virtual party in real time via Zoom. Till his highly entertaining show was aired, TV in Ghana had never experienced such.

Presenting the award live on Angel FM to Merqury Quaye, DJ Ohemaa Woyeje remarked, “Merqury is a gem who is worth celebrating for his immense contribution to the entertainment scene in Ghana”.

“In 2017, he led a campaign called ‘Pay the 𝑫𝑱; a movement demanding fair and equitable remuneration for DJs. Merqury could have minded his business but, as a selfless man, he fought for a whole industry”, she added.

The Universal Meritorious Honors is an honorary event for distinguished individuals who have excelled and or excelling in their various fields of endeavors across the globe.

It is an award event based solely on merit, steered by a board that critically scrutinises the achievement of creative artistes and change makers of our society.