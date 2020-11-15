Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), said it received with shock and sadness the news of the sudden demise of the former President, Jerry John Rawlings which occurred on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

A press release issued in Accra, on behalf of the National Executive Council and signed by Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah, the General Secretary, GPCC, conveyed the Council’s deepest condolences to the former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, the children, family, and the National Democratic Congress in this most difficult time.

It said the loss was not only to the Rawlings family but to Ghana as a country and prayed for strength and comfort from the Lord for the bereaved family.

The Council said it would forever remember the immense contribution of the former President to Ghana, especially the solid foundation he laid for the enduring Fourth Republican Constitutional democracy that had surpassed all the others since independence.

It said the GPCC would particularly remember him for overseeing the drafting of a constitution that guaranteed religious freedoms as a fundamental human right.