Messi gifts luxury iPhones to world cup winning teammate

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest football players of all time, has purchased and gifted 35 customized golf-plated iPhones for his 2022 world cup-winning teammates and technical staff.

According to reports, Messi purchased the iPhones from iDesigngold that are a limited edition of the latest iPhone model, complete with features and specifications that make them unique and special to each of the beneficiaries. He bought one for each of his fellow teammates in of the Argentine national football team after they won the world cup in 2022.

The phones come with a personalised engraving of the team’s crest and the words “World Cup Champions” inscribed on the back. Alongside, their names and shirt numbers are inscribed on the back of the glittering gold device.

The cost of the customised iPhones is estimated to be around £5,000 each, which means that Messi spent over $175,000 on the gifts for his teammates and backroom staff. While this may seem like a significant expense, it is not surprising coming from Messi, who is known for his generosity and loyalty towards his team.

Messi’s gesture is poised to be greeted with appreciation from his teammates, on and off social media.