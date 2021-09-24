Messi set to miss Montpellier game with Man City looming

Lionel Messi is set to miss a second game in a row for Paris Saint-Germain, with their Champions League blockbuster against Manchester City on the horizon.

Messi was absent for PSG’s dramatic 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Metz because of a knee injury, that victory maintaining their 100 per cent record in the league.

They will be expected to continue that run when Montpellier visit the Parc des Princes on Sunday despite Messi again being unavailable.

Defeating City, who prevailed against PSG 4-1 on aggregate in last season’s Champions League semi-finals, without Messi on Tuesday would be substantially more difficult.

In a medical update released on Friday, PSG said: “Leo Messi started running again today in line with his treatment protocol.”

The club added that Messi will be re-evaluated on Sunday, meaning a potential reunion with Pep Guardiola, with whom he won three LaLiga titles and two Champions League crowns during their time together at Barcelona, remains in doubt.

PSG were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge in their opening Group A encounter while City beat RB Leipzig 6-3.

Messi has played just three games since his stunning departure from Barca and has yet to find the net for PSG.