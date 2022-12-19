Messi wins 2022 Golden Ball

Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been named the best player in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament for the second time after defeating France on penalties to win the coveted trophy.

The striker made history with his side in this year’s tournament, leading the South American side to win their third World Cup trophy after Maradona did in 1986.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored seven goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to boost his chances of winning his eighth annual award as he became the first player in history to win the Golden ball twice in his career, 2014 and 2022.

The 35-year-old has been longing for such a moment to lift the world trophy with Argentina, having come close to the trophy in 2014 after losing to Germany in the finals.

Messi has now become a household name in the world of football, winning every tournament he had participated in, settling the rivalry between him and Portuguese legend, Cristiano Ronaldo who is yet to win a World Cup trophy.

The Paris Saint German forward after marking his first World Cup appearance in 2006, had featured in four other World Cup tournaments as he might be drawing down the curtains on his international career soon.

Messi has now scored 794 goals in 1003 career games, as he inches close to the end of his football career.

Argentina defeated France on 4-2 on penalties to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.