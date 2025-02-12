MEST Minister Calls for United Action Against Environmental Challenges

During a recent visit to the Environmental Protection Authority, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed issued a compelling call for collective effort in tackling illegal mining and other pressing environmental issues.

Speaking at his maiden familiarisation visit, the minister emphasized that Ghana’s environmental challenges are not isolated problems but part of a global concern that demands a united front from all sectors.

In his remarks, the minister made it clear that the fight against galamsey cannot be waged by his ministry alone. He outlined the need for a multi-sectoral approach, calling on other government bodies—including those responsible for lands, defence, local government, rural development, chieftaincy, interior, and justice—to join forces. This collaborative strategy, he argued, would ensure that security concerns, legal frameworks, and community engagement efforts are all aligned in order to achieve meaningful results.

Minister Muhammed’s speech carried an undercurrent of urgency, particularly as he highlighted the broader implications of environmental mismanagement. He pointed out that effective policy implementation requires not just coordination among agencies, but also a commitment to integrity and accountability. The minister’s strong stance against corruption and indiscipline was a clear reminder that any breach of ethical standards would not be tolerated, reinforcing his determination to uphold a transparent working environment within his ministry.

Beyond the immediate battle against illegal mining, the minister also addressed systemic issues such as waste management. He criticized the current monopolistic practices and advocated for a de-monopolized system that would empower local authorities and small-to-medium enterprises to participate more actively. This approach, he suggested, could pave the way for a more efficient and sustainable waste management model—one that is better suited to meet the country’s growing environmental needs.

Another notable aspect of his address was the call for alternative livelihood programs for communities affected by environmental policies. The minister recounted the story of a cocoa farmer who turned to illegal mining when faced with insurmountable economic challenges, underscoring the vital link between environmental sustainability and economic security. By promoting viable alternatives, he believes that communities can be encouraged to pursue sustainable practices rather than resort to activities that harm the environment.

The minister’s remarks, while firm in their critique of current challenges, also carried a tone of optimism. He expressed confidence that a coordinated, stakeholder-centered approach would not only curb illegal activities but also lead to a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable Ghana. His commitment to walking the talk, regardless of political affiliations, resonated with those who have long called for genuine reforms in the environmental sector.

As Minister Muhammed prepares to engage with additional environmental agencies in the coming weeks, his call for unity has already sparked interest among his peers and frontline workers. The collaborative spirit he envisions appears to be gaining traction, setting the stage for a more integrated and effective approach to Ghana’s environmental management. Ultimately, the minister’s message serves as both a warning against complacency and an invitation to work together—a reminder that when it comes to preserving the environment, no one can afford to stand alone.