MET: Southern Sector to experience slight rain

Cloudy weather is expected this morning over most parts of the country with chances of isolated cases of slight rain or drizzle over southern Ghana.
According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency, slight rain will be experienced over few areas, periods of sunshine are anticipated as the day unfolds.
The day is expected to be partly cloudy over the entire country giving way to partly conditions over Ghana in the evening, the Agency said.
