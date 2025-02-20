Meta Announces Plan for World’s Longest Subsea Cable to Connect Five Continents

Meta Platforms has unveiled ambitious plans to construct the world’s longest submarine telecommunications cable, a sprawling 50,000-kilometer project designed to link South Africa, the United States, India, Brazil, and other critical regions.

Dubbed Project Waterworth, the initiative aims to bolster global connectivity, accelerate digital inclusion, and support technological development across emerging economies.

The cable, which will stretch farther than the Earth’s circumference, promises to deploy cutting-edge technology to deliver unprecedented broadband capacity. Meta revealed that the system will feature 24 fiber pairs—a significant leap over most existing undersea cables—enabling faster data transmission and greater resilience. The project builds on Meta’s earlier involvement in the 2Africa cable, which connects Africa, Europe, and parts of Asia.

“This infrastructure will drive economic cooperation, bridge digital divides, and unlock new opportunities for innovation,” Meta stated, highlighting India’s rapidly expanding digital economy as a key beneficiary. The company noted that the cable’s high capacity will support India’s goals for tech-driven growth, while South Africa’s inclusion—with a landing station planned for its southern coast—positions the country as a pivotal hub for African connectivity.

A map released by Meta outlines the cable’s path across five continents, though the company has not disclosed a timeline for construction or operational launch. The project is expected to cost “multiple billions of dollars,” with engineering innovations aimed at mitigating risks. Meta emphasized advanced routing strategies, including laying cable in deep waters up to 7,000 meters and employing enhanced burial techniques near coastlines to avoid damage from ship anchors or seismic activity.

The announcement comes amid intensifying competition in global connectivity infrastructure. Last May, Google revealed plans for its Umoja cable, which will connect South Africa to Australia via a terrestrial network spanning Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and other African nations. Google’s Equiano cable, linking South Africa to Europe, further underscores the tech sector’s race to dominate undersea data routes.

Analysts suggest Meta’s move reflects a strategic push to cement its role in global internet infrastructure, particularly as demand for cloud services and AI-driven technologies surges. However, the project also raises questions about the environmental and geopolitical implications of expanding subsea networks, particularly in ecologically sensitive zones.

For now, Project Waterworth symbolizes a bold bet on the future of global connectivity. As Meta and rivals like Google vie to wire the world, the ripple effects—from faster internet access in underserved regions to heightened corporate competition—will shape the digital landscape for decades to come.