Meta celebrates Africa’s ‘Rising Stars’ in its 2023 ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign

As part of Africa Day celebration on 25 May, Meta announced the third iteration of its pan-African ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign. Themed “Rising Stars”, this year’s edition aims to amplify the voices and stories of eight rising talents from across Africa, who are building a global presence and changing the way Africa is viewed on the international stage.

Representing several creative industries ranging from music, fashion, lifestyle, to art, this year’s self-shot ‘vlog-styled’ short stories provide a glimpse of the creators’ world and highlights how being African inspires their creativity. Alongside this, Meta is running a dedicated community Reels challenge – #ShareYourAfrica #AfricaMade, encouraging the African community on Instagram to celebrate their authenticity – whether through dance, music, fashion, food or art. For Africa Day Meta will be holding a fireside chat with a selection of key figures from across the continent – exploring the global impact of Africa’s youth and how platforms like Instagram are helping to fuel their global appeal.

Commenting, Kezia Anim-Addo, Director of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa, Meta, said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate Africa Day this year by amplifying the stories of just some of our talented rising stars from across the continent who are shining a spotlight on African culture, music, food, dance, fashion, and so much more in their own voices. Every day, we see young African creatives use Meta technologies, like Instagram and Facebook, to share their stories, express themselves, and bring people together in incredible and inspiring ways. We’re proud that our technologies have a role to play in amplifying these voices and stories, both locally and globally.”

The Rising Stars: Made by Africa, Loved by the World

Available to view on Instagram on each creator’s page as well as on the Meta Africa Facebook Page, are the stories of:

● Henry Ohanga (Kenya): An award-winning recording and performing artist, popularly known as Octopizzo, who is using his talents to inspire change in art, music, sports and culture.

● Fhatuwani Mukheli (South Africa): An internationally exhibited visual artist, filmmaker and photographer passionate about healing people through visual arts.

● Jacqueline Acheampong – Gyakie (Ghana): A singer, songwriter, and performer whose music features catchy melodies and infectious beats. With several performances in Ghana and across the world, she has clinched multiple local and international awards.

● Enioluwa Adeoluwa (Nigeria): A fashion and lifestyle influencer who has carved a niche in the fashion industry, collaborated with international brands, and built a strong community of GenZ fans around the world.

● Njang Mengu Collins (Cameroon): A singer and rapper popularly known as Ko-C, who combines a distinctive fusion of Afropop and hip-hop with his songs successes having led to several international nominations.

● Qhamanande Maswana (South Africa): A visual artist celebrated internationally who effortlessly blends reality with imagination in each portrait, often depicting the beauty and challenges of everyday life in South Africa.

● Fena Gitu (Kenya): A renowned female “Urban Soul” singer, songwriter and producer who has partnered with local and global artists. She has received several recognitions for her phenomenal work in the music industry and continues to be appreciated beyond Kenyan borders.

● Adesokan Emmanuel – Shanks Comics (Nigeria) A social media comic, skit maker, content creator, brand influencer and media personality who believes in the power of storytelling