Meta Developing AI Products – Zuckerberg

The US company Meta will create products based on artificial intelligence (AI), Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s head and founder, said on Facebook.

“We’re creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area. We’re starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology into all of our different products,” Zuckerberg said.

He added that the company is currently researching the prospects of using AI in messengers, like WhatsApp, video and images (like filters in Instagram (banned in Russia as an extremist organization).

Facebook Inc. was renamed Meta Platforms, Inc. in 2021. Its founder Mark Zuckerberg said that the company would concentrate on developing a metauniverse, where users abandon second screens and will experience being present in the virtual reality.