Meta launches bonus program for creators on threads

Meta’s Threads social network passed the 150 monthly users mark recently, but the company is not slowing down its growth engine. To increase engagement, the social media giant is running a limited-time bonus program for Threads.

Over the last few days, many accounts have posted about this program. The company confirmed to TechCrunch about a limited-time invite-only program for creators, which began testing in March. Meta said that invited creators will have “individualized” requirements for bonuses. At the moment, the program is limited to creators in the U.S. The company said it might expand the program to other regions if successful.

On its support page, Meta says that invited creators must make a public Threads profile and follow the rules of Instagram creator incentive terms and rules for bonuses on Instagram. The company specified that the performance of Threads’ posts (views) and the number of posts are some of the parameters for creators to receive bonuses.

There are also specific guidelines for what kind of posts would be eligible for the bonus program.

For instance, one of the requirements states that a post must receive at least 2,500 views. Apart from that, Threads posts with copyrighted material, no text and boosted views won’t be eligible for bonuses. Meta adds that the content shouldn’t have a watermark of another platform such as TikTok or YouTube. Plus, the posted content shouldn’t be a brand partnership post.

Creators can check their earnings on the professional dashboard, and they might need to a earn minimum amount to receive a payout.

“In some cases, you must earn a minimum amount to receive a bonus payout. If you don’t reach the minimum amount, you will not receive any bonus payout, but you may be invited to participate in another bonus opportunity in the future,” the company explains.