Meta Lays Off 3,600 Workers Globally Amid Efficiency Drive

Meta has recently announced a sweeping round of layoffs affecting 3,600 employees around the world, including significant cuts in regions across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

While some of its major European markets—Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands—have been spared, affected workers in other parts of the globe have received termination notices between February 11 and 18, 2025.

A representative for Meta’s sub-Saharan operations explained that these decisions are part of the company’s regular performance-based review process, though the exact number of African employees impacted was not disclosed.

According to the official statement, Meta intends to dismiss its lowest-performing staff, emphasizing the robustness and impartiality of its performance evaluation system. The severance package on offer is substantial, including 16 weeks of base pay, an extra two weeks for each year of service, full paid time off, six months of healthcare, three months of career support, and immigration assistance. This move comes as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s declaration of 2024 as the “year of efficiency,” a campaign aimed at streamlining operations and cutting costs in non-priority areas through AI-driven strategies.

In addition to these workforce reductions, Meta is planning to invest between $60 and $65 billion in 2025 on capital expenditures, focusing primarily on AI infrastructure, data centers, and specialized chips. This strategy aligns with a broader trend in the tech industry, where investments in next-generation technologies are eclipsing traditional operational costs. Yet, these aggressive measures also leave many employees, particularly those in emerging markets such as Nigeria and across Africa, facing an uncertain future amid rapid technological transformation.

Critics argue that while performance-based layoffs are common in highly competitive sectors, the impact on workers in regions with fewer alternative opportunities can be especially severe. This latest round of terminations underscores a broader industry shift toward efficiency and cost-cutting, a strategy that, while potentially beneficial for shareholders, raises questions about long-term job security and the social responsibilities of tech giants in a rapidly changing global economy.