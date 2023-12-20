Meta Outdoors 2023 Year in Review outlining vital indicators

Today, Meta released its ‘2023 Africa Year in Review’ to showcase some of its significant investments and works across Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.

Captured in an infographic, it highlights Meta’s ongoing milestones and successes across the region while reinforcing its continued investment and commitment to Sub-Saharan Africa.

With a focus on connecting communities, supporting the creator ecosystem, and driving innovation, Meta has strategically directed resources toward initiatives that align with its mission to give people the power to build communities and bring the world closer together.

“As we reflect on the past year, we are thrilled to announce our key milestones and investments across Sub-Saharan Africa,” says Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Director, Africa Middle East & Turkey, Meta. “We remain committed to the continent, and our 2023 highlights reinforces some of the impact we’ve been able to create by supporting the growing ecosystems of creators and building communities through technology.”

Some of the key highlights in the 2023 Year in Review include:

Creator Lab Live: Launched the Creator Lab Live, a first-of-its-kind educational in-real-life programme for creators in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa to inspire creativity, spread positivity, build connections and demonstrate care for the creator community.

Instagram Creators x Brand Academy nano course: Launched the Instagram Creators x Brand Academy nano course in South Africa in partnership with Red and Yellow (Creative School of Business), a short course to educate creators, aspiring creators and brands on best practices.

‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’: Announced the rising stars edition of our ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign to amplify the voices and stories of eight emerging young talents across Africa who are building a global presence, and changing the way the continent and its people are viewed on the international stage including rolling out Instagram #AfricaMade Reels challenge.

WhatsApp Channels: Launched a content series through collaboration with local content creators in SSA to showcase the benefits of WhatsApp Channels for users.

EbaSafeOnline: Launched a first-of-its-kind youth safety educational comic book titled #EbaSafeOnline, available in 11 of South Africa’s official languages in partnership with Ethnikids, an online bookstore in South Africa.

Youth Safety and Wellbeing: Held a Youth Safety and Wellbeing week in South Africa, engaging with more than 300 youths, parents, educators, and policymakers to educate and inform youth and parents about Meta’s safety tools.

My Digital World: Hosted a Digital Literacy for Peacebuilding forum in Ethiopia to address the role of digital literacy in peacebuilding and announce the expansion of My Digital World – aimed at equipping young people with information and skills to help them thrive in a digitally connected world.

African XR Realities Lab: Partnered with Electric South to launch the African XR Realities Lab, an incubation program featuring eight Extended Reality (XR) prototypes leveraging diverse, immersive technologies.