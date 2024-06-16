Meta Reduces Lagos Office Space Following Global Layoffs

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, is scaling back its office space in Lagos after global layoffs impacted its Nigerian workforce.

The tech giant is renegotiating its tenancy agreement for office space in the prestigious Kings Tower in Ikoyi, where rent costs $800 per square meter. This building also houses notable companies such as Flutterwave and Microsoft.

The decision to reduce office space is a direct consequence of Meta’s global layoffs in 2023, which affected at least 35 employees in Nigeria, according to TechCabal. This move appears contrary to Meta’s previous commitments to Nigeria, where the company has made substantial investments and frequently highlighted the country as a priority market.

In March 2024, Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, visited Nigeria and announced that the company would begin offering monetization opportunities to creators starting in Q3 2024. Clegg praised the global recognition that Nigerian creators have achieved through Meta’s platforms, emphasizing the company’s ongoing commitment to the region. Nigeria boasts approximately 43 million Facebook users, according to Statista data.

Despite the reduction in office space, Meta reassured that this does not signify a diminished presence or commitment in Nigeria. “We regularly review our office spaces to ensure they suit the needs of the business, and the office in Nigeria is no different. As we shrink our real estate footprint, we’re transitioning to desk sharing for people who already spend most of their time outside the office,” Meta said in a statement.

This reduction mirrors a broader trend among major tech companies reevaluating their operations in Nigeria. In May 2024, Microsoft closed its African Development Centre in Nigeria and announced layoffs for its entire engineering team in the country, marking another significant shift in the tech landscape.

The downsizing by Meta and Microsoft signals a strategic pivot as these companies adapt to new economic realities and operational efficiencies in a post-pandemic world. However, both companies have emphasized their continued commitment to the African market, suggesting that while physical footprints may shrink, their engagement and investment in digital initiatives and talent development will persist.

These changes come amidst a global reassessment of office space needs by many corporations, reflecting a shift towards more flexible working arrangements and cost optimization strategies in an evolving business environment.