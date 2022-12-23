Meta Releases Sub-Saharan Africa ‘2022 Year In Review’

Today, Meta released its `2022 Africa Year in Review, capturing some of the company’s investments and initiatives in Sub-Saharan Africa across innovation, its support of SMBs and Creators as well as its work connecting communities.

Showcased through an infographic and short video, this highlights Meta’s ongoing milestones and successes across the region, whilst reinforcing its continued investment and commitment to Africa.

Commenting, Enitan Denloye, Country Director SSA, Meta said: “We remain invested in Africa and the various communities we support here in the region. Our work continues to be rooted in giving people the power to build community, whilst bringing the world closer together – whether as SMBs, creators or tech innovators. We believe Africa, and the immense talent this region holds will continue to play a key role in Meta’s journey.”



Some of the key 2022 Meta Africa Year in Review highlights include:

● Facebook Reels – Launched Facebook Reels across 20 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to help creators monetise their crafts, connect with, and discover new audiences in News Feed and Groups

● Facebook Protect – Rolled out Facebook Protect in Mauritius and South Africa, a programme designed to provide increased protections around the world for journalists, activists and human rights defenders

● #StaySafeOnInstagram in Ghana and Nigeria – Unveiled an education campaign focused on enabling users to take steps to protect their accounts from phishing and hacking

● Economic Impact Trainings: Trained over 107,000 SMBs and Non-profits across Sub-Saharan Africa through Meta’s Economic and Social Impact Programs including Meta Boost, SheMeansBusiness and Meta Nonprofit Training Program

● WhatsApp’s first-ever global brand partnership – Launched with Nigerian-born NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, this featured a short film about his Nigerian roots – titled ‘Naija Odyssey’

● ‘Future Africa: Telling Stories, Building Worlds’ – In partnership with Africa No Filter, announced the six finalists of the programme aimed at boosting the use of Virtual Reality in Africa’s storytelling

● #ReelAdventures – Created #ReelAdventures aimed at highlighting adventure-focused groups in Kenya who use reels to express themselves and share their travel experiences

● #NoFalseNewsZone – Launched a campaign and comic books across Ghana and Francophone Africa, aimed at helping people to think critically about the messages they see and read online

● Made in Africa, Loved by the World – Unveiled our 2022 international campaign aimed at celebrating Africa’s ongoing growing cultural impact on the world, whilst spotlighting eight amazing creators and innovators from across the continent, including rolling out Africa’s first Instagram #AfricaMade Reels challenge

● No Language Left Behind – Unveiled our single AI model that translates over 200 languages, including 56 African languages

● Creators of Tomorrow – Spotlighted and celebrated emerging talent from around the world who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online, including here in Africa

● 2Africa Deployment Genoa Landing – Alongside eight local and global partners, announced the landing of the 2Africa subsea cable system to Genoa, Italy which now connects three continents — Africa, Europe, and Asia, making it the longest subsea cable system ever developed at more than 45,000 kilometres

● AMBER Alerts in Nigeria – In partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), launched AMBER Alerts, a programme aimed at helping to find abducted children by sending AMBER Alerts to the local Facebook and Instagram community

● Launched ‘My Digital World’ in Cameroon – Rolled out a digital literacy program aimed at educating users on responsible social media usage and how to stay safe online

● NFT Digital Collectibles expansion across Sub-Saharan Africa on Instagram – Enabled creators to share their digital collectibles on Instagram, including how to leverage their fanbase to monetise their craft

● AR/VR Africa Metathon – Partnered with Imisi 3D and Black Rhino VR to launch an AR/VR Africa Metathon across Africa, aimed at supporting African XR talent to build innovative solutions

● Flex Naija – Launched ‘Flex Naija’ – Meta’s first campaign in Africa, inspiring Nigeria’s creators to be amongst the first to flex in the metaverse

● Digital Literacy Trainings: Trained over 80,000 participants (youth, educators and the general public) through ‘My Digital World’, Meta’s Flagship Digital Literacy Program for responsible and safe use of digital platforms in over 9 countries.