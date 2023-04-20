Meta sends home more workers

After laying off 11,000 employees in November 2022, Meta, the parent company of the renowned social media platform Facebook, laid off approximately 4,000 employees yesterday.

The downsizing affected technical teams working on Facebook, Instagram, Reality Labs, and WhatsApp.

It remains unclear which African countries were affected by yesterday’s layoff, but the company has offices in South Africa and Nigeria, where some of its engineers work.

Lori Goler, Meta’s head of people, mentioned in the memo about the layoff that “some countries will not be impacted” but did not specify further.

The memo mentioned that the notice of layoff would be communicated via email, so the employees were left in a state of uncertainty, anxiously waiting to possibly receive layoff notifications between 12 and 1 PM WAT yesterday, Wednesday.

However, the uncertainty does not end here, as Meta has also planned another round of cuts for May, which will impact the business side of the company.