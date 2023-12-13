Meta Unveils Programme for Emerging Ghanaian Creators

Meta recently launched its educational Creator Lab Live series in Ghana, empowering over 15 aspiring creators at the Mix Design Hub in Accra. This program ignited creativity and innovation, equipping young creators with tools and guidance to elevate their content and pursue their creative passions.

With a focus on empowering creators to craft engaging content, expand their reach, build vibrant communities, and navigate Instagram’s suite of products, the program offered a holistic approach to thriving on the platform in the ever-evolving digital world. Following the successful Creator Lab edutainment series launched in March 2022, the live series now supports aspiring and emerging creators in Ghana, building on the momentum of the launch in Nigeria and South Africa.

“The Creator Lab Live series brings together creators to inspire creativity, build connections, and demonstrate our care for the creator community,” Oluwasola Obagbemi, Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa, Meta, said while speaking about the programme. “We are excited to have brought this program to Ghana for the first time to empower emerging and aspiring creators’ growth on Instagram.”

“Recognising the immense potential and global impact of Ghana’s creator landscape, we are dedicated to empowering these creative minds as they embark on their journeys and continue to build a community,” Oluwasola added.

The program included a myth-busting session, allowing creators to test their knowledge of shadowbanning, low distribution, and common Instagram myths through an engaging quiz. Rofhiwa Maneta, Strategic Partner Manager, Creators, Sub-Saharan Africa, Meta, also provided valuable tips on best practices for creating Instagram Reels and insights on how creators can improve their content creation skills.

Famous lifestyle content creator, Afua Rida, shared, “Instagram has transformed my talent and empowered me to connect with a global audience. The Creator Lab Live has further sparked my passion for creating unique, short and entertaining content that resonates with my fans and followers online.”

The Creator Lab Live also welcomed talented content creators such as SDK Dele, Ameyaw Debrah, Focusnblur, Madeinghana, TeacherBlessing_official, Delppy1_ and Kalijayy.