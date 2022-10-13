Meta Veers Into Professionals Circles With Latest Quest Pro

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled its latest VR headset, featuring mixed reality elements designed to expand the use case beyond entertainment into professional services.

The Meta Quest Pro is the company’s first featuring inward-facing sensors to capture natural facial expressions and eye tracking.

It also features high-resolution outward-facing cameras to capture four-times as many pixels as the Meta Quest 2. The cameras allow users to see the world around them while also overlaying graphics.

The Meta Quest Pro is first device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 chipset, enabling more advanced graphics. The device also features a fast-charge USB-C adapter, 256GB of storage and 12GB RAM.

Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella appeared during the online launch event to announce a partnership with Meta Platforms which will see the software giant make services including Teams and Windows available for Quest devices from 2023.

Meta Quest Pro shipments are due to begin on 25 October, priced from $1,500.