Meta’s Thread likely to raise US$8 billion in 2 years

Analysts have predicted that Meta’s rival to Twitter, Threads will generate $8 billion in annual revenue over the next two years, and that will position it as a major player in the social media landscape.

In just a matter of five days since its launch by Meta, Threads has already managed to attract 100 million users, and experts are already predicting that it will reach 200 million daily active users in two years.

This will mean Threads only falls slightly short of Twitter’s 237.8 million active daily users.

Bloomberg however reports that Threads’ expected revenue growth will outpace the $5.1 billion in sales and revenue Twitter earned in its last full year as a public company.

Still, Threads projected revenue is only a fraction of the $156 billion average annual revenue analysts expect Meta to generate in 2025.

However, there are concerns about Threads chopping off engagement on Meta’s other platforms, Facebook and Instagram. But considering the way Twitter has been since Elon took over, many people are keen to see if Threads can outdo Twitter.

Meta’s CEO says he is currently focused on getting a billion users on Thread. He is also probably focused on his upcoming fight with Elon Musk in the court and the ring.

Meanwhile the Verge also reports that in June, Elon Musk tweeted that he would be “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg. The Meta CEO responded by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “Send me location.”

More recently, Musk threatened to sue Meta claiming that Meta used Twitter’s trade secrets to build its newest rival.