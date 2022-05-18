Metaverse to contribute US$40 billion to sub-Saharan Africa’s economy in 10 years

The expansive network of digital spaces, Metaverse, has been projected to contribute no less than $40 billion to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of Sub-Saharan Africa in the next ten years.

This is according to a study by Analysis Group (AG) titled, “The potential global economic impact of the Metaverse.”

The study, which was commissioned by Meta (Facebook) reveals that the metaverse has the potential to add an estimated $3 trillion to the global economy in a decade if adoption and growth are similar to mobile technology.

What the researchers are saying

The Analysis Group researchers in their report, said: “Our estimates are that the metaverse could add in Sub-Saharan Africa 1.8% contribution to regional GDP, or $40 billion.

“Our empirical analysis provides an aggregate measure of the metaverse’s total potential contribution to GDP over a medium-term time horizon—suggesting that if the metaverse were to be adopted and grow in a similar way as mobile technology, then we would expect it to be associated with a 2.8% contribution to global GDP after 10 years.”

The researchers, however, noted that the impacts of the metaverse are likely to be felt differently in different sectors of the economy, in different regions, at different points in time, and for different people.

“Over time, if the metaverse is successful, it will likely displace some existing technologies and industries, as prior technologies have done before. A direction for future research is to quantify these heterogeneous impacts and measure the potential displacement of industries and restructuring of local economies that may accompany the growth of the metaverse,” they added.

What you should know