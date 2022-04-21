Meteo Agency Warns Of Moderate To Heavy Thunderstorms

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather warning for citizens to take caution.

According to GMet, moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected over most places in southern Ghana.

Residents along the southern part of Ghana have also been urged to brace themselves for strong winds.



“Moderate to Heavy Thunderstorms are expected over most places in southern Ghana this morning into noon. Some areas are likely to experience strong winds. Stay Safe!,” the warning issued on GMet’s social media handles on Thursday, April 21, 2022 read.