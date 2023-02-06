Meteorological Agency implementing digital reforms to improve weather, climate forecasting

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has introduced some far-reaching technological initiatives with the goal of providing timely and accurate weather and climate information services to accelerate Ghana’s socioeconomic development.

The reform efforts would see the automation and digitisation of GMet data for efficient weather and climate information services, as well as data collection and analysis for effective end-user dissemination.

Mr Eric Asuma, Director-General of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, stated this at a stakeholder workshop on nowcasting flood impacts of convective storms in the Sahel (NFLICS) in Ghana.

The Agency, in collaboration with the United Kingdom Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, organised the workshop in Koforidua to pilot the NFLICS early warning system over the Gulf of Guinea, particularly in Ghana.

Forecasters are expected to enhance their skills to be able to use the NFLICS system to generate nowcast flood impacts over Ghana. The NFLICS is also to guide policymakers and disaster management institutions in their efforts to

protect lives and property.

Mr Asuma told the Ghana News Agency that it was critical for GMET to develop and maintain a strong working relationship with other agencies, such as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to reduce the impact of disasters.

“They [NADMO] are our key stakeholders and a direct ally of ours. In fact, when we come out with our forecasts, NADMO is interested in the nature of the forecasts we issue, especially when we issue a weather warning,” he explained.

Early warning is an integral part of GMet duties, and the World Meteorological Organisation is pushing for early warning. Research has also shown approximately 40 per cent of the populations in Africa do not receive early

warnings.

But to be efficient in weather and climate information services, Mr. Asuma noted that the work called for the acquisition and application of modern equipment to collect, analyze, and disseminate data, as well as building the capacity of personnel.

“We are automating; gradually, every piece of equipment that we are buying is automatic and will save, record, and transmit very reliable, timely weather information for forecasters to analyze,” he said.

He further mentioned that there had been tremendous improvement in the operations of GMet over the last few years, particularly since 2018.

He said the government bought transformers, 10 automatic weather stations, and 12 automatic weather equipment, including a message switching system to take all information on weather and transmit it to the global telecommunications system.

“This helps for water, flood, and draught management, which assist GMet to run models and get some service,” he added, “as well as build a robust data base for meteorologists to do analysis.”

GMet is also working to digitize its data through a national adaptation programme under the Environmental Protection Agency that would see data from 60 years or so ago being archived for easy retrieval.

According to him, clearance was received to recruit close to 300 staff, particularly scientists, researchers, and meteorologists.