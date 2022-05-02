Methodist Bishop calls for lasting solution to high rate youth unemployment

The Right Reverend Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Kumasi Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana (MCG), has called for brainstorming to a lasting solution to the high rate of youth unemployment.

He said the problem threatened the security of the nation, adding “there are some who left the university more than six years ago and are still unemployed.”

The Rt. Rev. Owusu argued that the development and growth of any society depended on a vibrant youth, therefore, issues relating to their empowerment and welfare ought to be taken seriously.

He was speaking at a synod in Kumasi, organised by the Kumasi Diocese of the MCG, to discuss national issues and those concerning the accelerated growth of the church.

They ranged from education, economic development, security of the nation, employment, youth development issues to church projects.

The Methodist Bishop said the church was worried over the reported cases of suicide and crime amongst the youth.

“This menace is largely borne out of frustration,” he noted, emphasizing that the society ought to work together to tackle these unfortunate developments head on.

In furtherance of a stable society devoid of deviant behaviours, the Methodist Bishop suggested to corporate bodies and stakeholders to support the government in its quest to deepen the base of technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

According to him, this was a step in the right direction given the critical role TVET played in equipping the youth with the requisite skills needed for productive lives.

The Rt. Rev. Owusu pointed out that promoting a disciplined society was a prerequisite for sustainable socio-economic progress, therefore, all hands must be on deck to find a lasting solution to youth delinquency, which could be a threat to the peace and harmony in the Ghanaian society.