Methodist Bishop Urges The World To Live The Transformed Life Of Christ

The Right Reverend Daniel De-Graft Brace, the Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, has urged the world to endeavour to live the transformed Life of Christ.

He has, therefore, enjoined Christians and the world at large to renew their commitments to do things right in society to build a better world.

The bishop made the call at the 61st Annual Synod of the Sekondi Circuit saying, “living good, pleasing and perfect lives through the Holy Spirit could also help reduce corruption and other vices drastically.”

Rt. Rev. Bishop Brace said, “Ghana will be a better place for us to live than the current grace in trying to seek greener pastures elsewhere “.

The theme for the synod and the year in focus was, “Discipleship: Living the Transformed Life in Jesus Christ.”

The bishop expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Church for the various evangelical and humanitarian work undertaken to grow society and the body of Christ.

He also prayed that the Church supported the strategic plan to ensure its successful implementation adding, “let’s work on the data of the Church to enable the Church generate credible membership statistics “.

He said the Church was organising a census to help get the right data.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who was the special guest of honour described the conference as necessary to help evaluate shared progress, redefine societal aspirations to reflect prevailing conditions and to devise strategies for further advancement.

He charged them to use the synod as an important opportunity to serve and prosecute a transformational agenda.

The Regional Minister alluded to the good cooperation between the government and the Church in the socio-economic development of the country.

He said, “the schools, health facilities and other social amenities, peace building dialogue and advocacy are gladly appreciated “.

The Regional Minister, later referred to Ghana’s 65th independence anniversary theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better” and urged the Church to preach collectivity in all its purpose to bounce back the economy and not only the fight against galamsey.