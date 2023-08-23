Methodist Church Ghana ordains 67 ministers 

The Methodist Church Ghana has ordained 67 ministers to climax the activities marking the 2023 National Conference of the Church at Akim Oda in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The Most Reverend Dr Paul Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Church, led the service on Sunday to dedicate and commission the ministers to their various stations within the 16 regions.

The ministers, who had completed the six years of ministerial formation, were each given a Holy Bible to preach the good news to humanity and regalia such as a preaching gown, stole, and preaching band.

Most Reverend Dr. Boafo charged them to oversee church administration within the various societies as well as mentor and encourage the congregation to be strong in their faith as they walked with Christ.

“The Church is a custodian of discipline and so if we see indiscipline rising in the country, the Church must be concerned,” he said.

“That said, parents should commit to training their children as God will want them to be. I believe that if we all take it like this, there will be some level of discipline amongst us, and Ghana will be moving on the right path.”

He said the members of the Church had a responsibility to the nation to ensure that discipline was maintained at all times and at all levels.

Rev. Barry Kwadwo Boafo, one of the new ministers, said: “A society where morality is not taken seriously, that society will die.”

As an ordained minister of the gospel, he said he would work to ensure that preaching Christ and morality went hand in hand wherever he was posted.

The national conference is held every year in August to discuss pertinent issues and take decisions for the wellbeing of the church.