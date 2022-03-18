Methodist Church Ghana To Construct 16-storey New Head Office

The Methodist Church Ghana has laid the foundation for the construction of a 16-storey Wesley Tower, a new office complex for the Church, in Accra.

The office complex is estimated to cost GHS80 million and would be fully completed in October, 2022.

It will be the new head office of the Methodist Church Ghana as the Church seeks to expand its operations and administration in the country. The new head office would comprise a podium, 100-capacity car park, offices, auditoria, chapel, guest house, canteen, restaurants, media centre, among others.

The Most Reverend Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, said the Church needed a new “spacious” office complex as it was growing in numbers and operations.

He said the building would enhance the visibility of the Methodist Church and would intensity evangelism by drawing people to the Church.

He added that this would go to show that the Church was not only looking at the spiritual side of things but the development aspects, too.

The Presiding Bishop said the building would fit into the skyline within the Accra Ridge enclave.

Reverend Boafo entreated members of the Church and the Christian community in general to support the project, saying, “we are building this not to give name to ourselves but give glory to God.”

Mr Albert Essamuah, Lead Consultant for the Office project, said the project would be partly opened in July 2022, before it finally gets completed in October 2022.

He said the office would be a grade A office that would have state-of-the-art installed facilities such as fire management equipment, access controls and security functionalities.

He said most spaces of the office complex would be rented out to generate income for the Church.

“We decided to put up such a building so that we could rent. The Church itself will be taking four floors, whereas, others will be income generating,” he added.

The Methodist Church Ghana first built its head office in 1947 at the same enclave and renovated in 1960.

The Church currently has a three-storey office complex beside the project site for the new building.