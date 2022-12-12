Methodist Church inaugurates Ho Diocese

The Methodist Church Ghana has inaugurated a Ho Diocese to facilitate its expansionism campaign in the Volta and Oti Regions.

The Church’s administration in the two regions, which had been held under the Tema Diocese for more than two decades, has thus received autonomy following the approval by the 2022 Methodist Church Conference at Winneba.

The Ho Municipality becomes the Diocesan Head office, while Rt. Rev. Matthew Zikpi, a 64-year-old educationist inducted Bishop.

The new Diocese stretches from Juapong to the Oti Region.

The bishop, and a Diocesan Lay Chairman were elected at the 25th Annual Synod of the Tema Diocese, which was held in Ho.

The Most Reverend Dr. Paul K Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Church, led the inauguration rites at the Ho Emmanuel Cathedral, which had become the Diocesan Cathedral.

The event was attended by leaders of the various dioceses and members of the Church from across the country, as well as some state agencies, traditional leaders, and political party heads.

The Diocese was inaugurated to loud cheers and a blast of trumpets, and pledges were taken from the new Diocesan office bearers.

It was immediately followed by the induction of the Bishop and the Lay Chairman, Mr. Lawrence Anyomi.

The Presiding Bishop robed him, and presented a skull cap, a bishop’s ring, the Pectoral Cross, a Bible, a Methodist constitution, and a pastoral staff as sacred symbols of the servant leadership he had been entrusted.

The Presiding Bishop, in a sermon, said leadership had a divine connection to God, who demanded selfless service, and that it was through service that true leadership was manifested.

He welcomed Rev. Zikpi to his role as leader of the new administration and called on him to strategize to meet the needs of the Church in the Regions.

The Presiding Bishop told the GNA after the ceremony that the new administration would take care of evangelism, education, and social services in the regions, and was created to address concerns over travel distances from the Tema administration.

“The Methodist people are coming closer to the Regions. This is so important for us in that we are bringing the Church closer to the people,” most Rev.

Rev. Zikpi on his part said his induction was a call to duty.

“My induction has brought to the fore that I have work to do, bring hope and expand the Methodist church in the Volta and Oti regions,” he said, and assured that church ministry was “high on the agenda” and would ensure strategic distribution of leaders across the regions in the pursuit of the mission of the Church.

Mr. Joshua Makubu, Oti Regional Minister said the State continued to appreciate the role of the church in nation building and would continue to rely on its “good counsel.”

He therefore appealed to the Church to persist as the avenue of truthfulness, noting the criticality within increasing political polarisation and a dire economic situation.

Mr. Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive was present, and the Oti Regional Minster made some donations, pledging the needed support on the behalf of the Government.

The Church administration with the support of some individuals presented six new motorbikes to the new Diocese, and citations were awarded some notable individuals, including the late RC Akuwornu, a health worker who first brought the church to the Volta Region in the 1950s.