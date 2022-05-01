Methodist church to inaugurate Ho Diocese

The Methodist Church Ghana has advanced procedures towards the establishment of a Diocese of the Volta and Oti Regions.

The creation of the Ho Diocese would breakaway the administrative districts of the Church in the Volta and Oti Regions from the Tema Diocese under which they are being held as a circuit.

The Ho Circuit comprises Ho, Hohoe, Juapong, Peki, Awudome and Aveyime, and was carved out of the Somanya District in 1988.

The Church has approved the diocesan status, and a bishop for the Diocese and a Diocesan Lay Chairman were elected at the 25th Annual Synod of the Tema Diocese held in Ho on Saturday.

Rt. Rev. Samuel Ofori-Akyea, Diocesan Bishop of Tema said the breakaway marked a rewarding milestone for the Church and should be received as a portal to expanding the ministry further.

“Undoubtedly, the establishment of the Ho Diocese provides new opportunities to spread the Gospel of Christ and develop more vibrant and Spirit-filled Churches in the new Diocese.

“Towards that end, we appeal for the support from all the chiefs, indigenes and people settling in Ho and its environs to bring an unparalleled success to the new Diocese,” he said

Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, said the new Diocese would support the development needed in the Volta and the Oti Regions.

“When the total development of communities can be seen, that is when the Methodist people would say that our visibility has reached God,” he stated.

Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, Member of Parliament for Ho, expressed joy in the establishment of the Diocese, and invited the Church to also furnish the Municipality with a campus of its university.

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, said the Methodist Church, is significance in education development remained intact, and supported Government’s efforts within the sector.

He pledged the Assembly’s support for the new Diocese and asked the Church to continuously shield the nation in prayers.

The Synod was on the theme “Discipleship; Living the transformed Life in Jesus Christ” and was attended by Circuits and Sections under the Tema Diocese.

It was held at the Immanuel Methodist Church in Ho, which is nearing completion.

The multistory auditorium complex would host the new Diocese. The Presiding Bishop presented a cheque for GHC 150,000 from the Ghana Methodist Conference towards its completion.

The Member of Parliament, and the MCE also supported the project with GHC 5000, and GHC 2,000 respectively.

The Ho Diocese would be inaugurated in October 2022.