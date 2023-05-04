Methodist church warns ministers against shoddy projects

The Right Reverend Emmanuel Kwesi Ansah, the Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist church Ghana, has called on Ministers of the Church to engage church Project Committee Experts in all infrastructural development.

That, he said, would contribute to good technical advice and knowledge on project execution and deliverables for better infrastructure in all Societies.

He said, the Diocese had energetic and qualified engineers who had accepted the challenge to assist the church in all project’s execution….” they have oversight responsibilities of all construction works in the diocese.”

Bishop Ansah told the 62nd Synod Meeting of the Church that they had already started visitation to some churches and offering good and expert advice.

He said, “Societies must not therefore hide in their corner to do the wrong thing only to realize it later when the harm or havoc had already been caused… let it be warned that any minister who frowns on the directive in place will be asked to pay for the losses in accordance with S.O 664 in the Methodist Constitution”.

The Diocesan Bishop added that, the era where ministers went free on the bases that, “we don’t have money to hire experts” was gone and that such excuses would no longer be tolerated.

He said, “Trust me; I mean every bit of my statement here, it is time to revolutionize the way we have done things in the past to see real transformation in our lives”.