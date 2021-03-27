The Upper West Regional Methodist Education Unit (MEU) on Saturday organised a clean-up exercise at the Wa Naa’s Palace as part of activities to mark its annual education week celebration.

The regional education week celebration on the theme: “Discipleship: Teaching Everyone to Live Like Jesus” was launched on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, and expected to be crowned with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

The Reverend Monica A. Achana, the Upper West Regional Manager of the MEU, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the clean-up exercise that they were not only interested in offering education but to also instil moral discipline into the children to enable them to fit well in society.

“We are not only teaching bookish, but we also want to create awareness in the society that the Methodist Church Ghana will introduce the saving power of the Lord Jesus Christ to the people as well as providing education,” she said.

Rev. Achana said the Methodist Church of Ghana had placed priority on education and seeking the welfare of the disadvantaged in society with the establishment of educational institutions from basic to the tertiary level and the opening of a rehabilitation centre for orphans in Lawra, in the upper West Region.

“The Methodist Church Ghana, in every society, we try to provide the basic needs of the society, and this includes education and health.

“Since the church has been in this region, there are many things that the church has provided. We have a special school for the blind; we have the rehabilitation centre for the needy or orphans in Lawra and basic schools all over the region,” she explained.

Rev. Achana urged parents to take interest in the wellbeing of their wards and to provide their basic needs such as school uniforms and shelter to enable them to face the future.

She cited instances where children closed from school and engaged in other activities such as weaving, sewing and mechanic works, and that it was adversely affecting the children’s academic work.

“We try to let the parents know that they can’t have everything at ago”.

Naa Kadri Ibrahim-Jinpenhi Naa, the Secretary to Wa Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, expressed gratitude to the MEU for taking the initiative to clean the palace.

“The gesture is an indication of the saying that “cleanliness is next to godliness, and cleanliness is an attribute of God,” he said.

Naa Ibrahim observed that the exercise would not only teach the school children the need to imbibe the habit of cleanliness but that it would also influence the lives of children who lived in and around the palace to see cleanliness as part of life.

He said having a clean environment was a sure way of tackling sanitation-related diseases such as cholera.