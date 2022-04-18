Methodist Minister Calls For Prayers For Ghana To Get Back On Track

The Very Reverend Samuel K. Bassaw, the Superintendent Minister of the Wesley Methodist Church in Cape Coast, has called for a collective effort from all citizens to steer the country out of the prevailing economic and social hardships.

He said deliberate synergies from all political and civil entities and individuals, backed by prayers, were needed urgently to return the ailing economic and social state of the country to normal.

Delivering his Easter message on Sunday, where excited worshippers clad in all white sang and praised, God, he observed that challenges and difficulties of life had been with humanity throughout ages but with prayers and hard work, the Lord would see the country through.

“Everybody must do his part. The Clergy, politicians, civil servants and every other person. We all have to bring our hands on deck. We should all know that it is through God and with God that we will be able to overcome,” he said.

The Very Rev. Bassaw maintained that the resurrection of Jesus Christ meant triumph and victory over everything, stressing that even though the country was going through serious challenges, there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

“As we have these difficulties, we believe that because Jesus is alive and is with us, no matter what we go through, Jesus Christ will be there with us, helping us to go through it all because He’s been there before,” he averred.

The Superintendent Minister further admonished all government officials to live a life that reflected the life of Jesus Christ in order gain the confidence and trust of the people.

He said there was the need for Christians to live the victory of Jesus Christ wherever they found themselves, remembering that He was alive and with them.

He intimated that the resurrection of Jesus Christ was very important to Christians because it was a demonstration that every believer in Him would rise again to a new life even if they died.

“If Jesus Christ has not risen, then our faith would have been in vain.

“If the resurrection of Christ has given us a newness of life, then we need to live that life so that everybody will see that we are Christians, victorious over sin, over the devil, over the things of the world that limit us from becoming what God wants us to become,” he said.