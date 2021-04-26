The Methodist University College of Ghana (MUCG) over the weekend matriculated 175 students at its Tema Campus, with a call on them to harness the opportunity to fully develop their potentials for innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

In all, 175 fresh students including 80 males representing 45.7 per cent and 95 females representing 54.3 per cent were enrolled into various accredited academic faculties and programmes of the University at the Tema Campus.

The Tema Campus currently runs various Diploma, Bachelor and Master programmes.

The Most Reverend Professor Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, speaking at the 21st matriculation ceremony said: “This atmosphere is the most ideal for you if you really aspire for higher academic laurels and also to build yourself up as a great achiever in whatever field you find yourself in the future.”

He said the training would not only focus on academic work but also on character formation as that would ensure that, after graduation, students were ready to be responsible citizens who would contribute to national development in integrity and patriotism in a result-oriented manner.

Prof Boafo, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University College, advised the students to focus on their studies and emulate their mentors and teachers in self-discipline, self-care and general comportment.

“Try to strike the right balance between your academic, extra-curricular and social life and take full advantage of the opportunity the university provides,” he said.

Professor Akwesi Asabere-Ameyaw, President of the MUCG, indicated that the university in April 2021, matriculated a total of 846 undergraduate and postgraduate fresh students for its Dansoman and Wenchi Campuses to pursue various programmes.

As a faith-based institution, he said, the university strictly adhered to Christian principles and values, adding that even though students were allowed to exercise their rights, they were expected to do so within the confines of MUCG’s rules and regulations and Christian’s values.

“At MUCG, we do not compromise on issues of morality; we have zero tolerance for any form of misconduct – pilfering, use of abusive language, the use of fists to settle disagreement, promiscuity, drug abuse, and occultism, amongst others,” he said.

He, therefore, advised the students before they took their matriculation oath and declaration of obedience, to consider the significance of the oath.

He said the goal as an institution of higher learning was not to help students to acquire certificates for enhanced salaries or to gain employment, but to change their total outlook, commitment to duty, effectiveness as professionals and attitude to life generally.

He also entreated the matriculants to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols as adequate measures were in place to ensure that students studied in a healthy and environmentally friendly campus.

Ms Stella Kuofie, a fresh student, who outlined some expectations of the students, said tuition should be structured in a way that did not compromise the health of the students.