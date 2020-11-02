The Methodist Youth Against Vigilantism (MeYAV), a youth advocacy group, has embarked on a march to promote peace and campaign against violence in the forthcoming general elections.

The march saw scores of youth march along some principal streets of Accra with placards accompanied by brass band music while distributing flyers and leaflets to curious on-lookers along their routes.

Some of the placards read, “Elections do not mean war”, “Only your thumb, not your weapon”, “Be a patriotic citizen”, “We cry for peace” among others.

The march was held concurrently in various zones under the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana and covered places like Adabraka, Kokomlemle, Caprice, Avenor, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Kaneshie, Bubuashie, Abossey Okai, Mamprobi, Camara, Agege, and Lartebiokorshie.

Mrs Lucille Hewlett Annan, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), commended the Methodist Church for the initiative and expressed hope for a peaceful election.

Ghana is preparing towards a general election on December 7 to elect a President and Members of Parliament in an election that is expected to be keenly contested.

As part of efforts to ensure peace in elections, the Accra Diocese of The Methodist Church Ghana in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council and the NCCE, earlier in October trained over a hundred young people drawn from various Circuits in the Accra Diocese to educate their peers and the public on the need to eschew violence and create peace before, during and after the elections.