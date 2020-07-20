Metro Mass Transit workers have resumed work after a two weeks sit down strike over unpaid salary arrears.

This follows hours of closed-door meetings with the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), the striking workers, the management, and other stakeholders in Kumasi on Thursday.

Deputy Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit, Mr Richard Osei Bamfo who also sat through the mediation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, assured the Council of the payment plan to settle all the workers to ensure the state transport company gets back to its feet.

“We have met all the stakeholders including the Regional Minister who chaired the meeting and we have agreed to work together amicably, so we will resume payments as soon as possible”

He also hinted that management had rolled out payments of parts of the arrears.

“We are waiting for a stimulus package from the government to cushion the company’s financial strength, nonetheless we have started paying the workers and I am sure some have already received part of their outstanding salaries,” he added.

