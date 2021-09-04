Metro TV and Stratcomm Africa signs partnership agreement

Metro Television and Strategic Communications Africa (Stratcomm) have entered into a strategic partnership in the organisation of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show and Movement.

In an agreement signed at the just ended 2021 Ghana Garden and Flower Show, the parties recognised the value of communications for catalysing national and international development.

Mr Kayode Atintemi, the Managing Director, signed for Metro TV, while Madam Esther A. N. Cobbah, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, signed for Stratcomm Africa.

A joint statement issued in Accra, said under the agreement, Stratcomm Africa was to make available appropriate individuals for interviews on Metro TV to educate the public, especially the youth and women, about the commercial, aesthetic, environmental, health and psychological benefits of Ghana’s flora and fauna.

It said while doing that they would also be projecting the job opportunities in floriculture and horticulture.

It said Metro TV would provide publicity for the 2021 Ghana Garden and Flower Show at no cost to the organizers.

The statement said the agreement also anticipates the companies pooling their joint resources for projects designed to deliver the goal and objectives of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, including contributing to the realisation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana.

Madam Cobbah said “The media have been consistently supporting us in promoting the Ghana Garden and Flower Show and other activities of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement.”

She said a strategic partnership, such as what they just signed with Metro TV, would enable them intensify the public education and mobilization effort so as to ensure the national development they have set their minds on.

“Floriculture and horticulture have huge potential for Ghana, especially for the youth and women, who are the focus of the 2021 Ghana Garden and Flower Show. Let us all join hands to realize the potential,” she added.

According to Mr Akintemi “We at Metro TV are pleased to be entering into this agreement that expresses our commitment not only to conserving and enhancing the environment but also to providing jobs and worthwhile livelihoods for millions of Ghanaians.”

He said Good news also needs to go viral and the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and its flagship annual Show should gain the attention of the youth, who were eagerly looking for avenues to deploy their talents.

“This partnership with Stratcomm Africa is also timely for us as we are in a process of rebranding,” he said.