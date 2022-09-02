METSEC’s swift intervention stops mayhem at the Konkomba market

The quick intervention of the Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has helped prevent chaos at the installation of a Konkomba Chief at Agbobloshie in Accra.

Following the incident, the AMA and METSEC, together with the feuding parties at the Konkomba Yam Market, have held a meeting to resolve the impasse between the parties.

Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, announced this at a news conference in Accra.

The Yam Market was thrown into confusion some few weeks ago when factions within the traders nearly engaged in a battle when news broke out that there was going to be an outdooring of a new Konkomba Chief by name Nii Ayi Ntebi Kofi Biwati by some leaders of the Yam Market Assocation and the traditional chiefs in Accra.

Madam Sackey said after a long meeting between METSEC and the parties, peace was reached with a statement jointly signed, which expressed the hope that future differences would be resolved amicably.

The meeting resolved that the outdooring of Nii Ayi Ntebi Kofi Biwati as chief of Konkomba Yaw market should not be held within the jurisdiction of the AMA on September 17, 2022, as planned, she stated.

“Any plan to go ahead with the intended outdooring within the jurisdiction of AMA would heavily be dealt with by METSEC while the leaders would be arrested and prosecuted,” the Chief Executive said.

Madam Sackey warned all the parties who appended their signatures to the decisions by the METSEC to strictly adhere to them for peace to prevail in the area.